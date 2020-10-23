Coast teen in gruelling fight after double diagnosis

Kenilworth schoolgirl Ella Bevan is fighting for her life after a cancer and diabetes diagnosis in the same month. Her best friend Hannah Scott started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $5000 in three days. Picture: Supplied

A Kenilworth schoolgirl is fighting for her life after a cancer and diabetes diagnosis in the same month.

Ella Bevan was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia on October 12.

And on Friday was also told she had diabetes.

Best friend Hannah Scott said Ella was known for always being out on the paddock with her cows, hanging with friends, or having fun learning at school.

"She loves the picture I used on her GoFundMe page because it's got her cows in it," she laughed.

Hannah said Ella's pain was originally put down to kidney stones, but further testing revealed cancer cells.

Ella underwent an immediate lumber puncture and bone marrow transplant and had her chemo port inserted at Brisbane Children's Hospital.

"That was only the first lot of surgeries," Hannah said.

"Now she's in the Ronald McDonald House in Brisbane, had another surgery yesterday, blood tests and about three or four chemo sessions since she was diagnosed."

Hannah said she and Ella had just finished an agricultural placement in Charters Towers for their Certificate III in Agriculture days before she went into hospital.

Ella's mum, the manager of Kenilworth Cheese Factory, is staying with her while her dad and siblings continue to run their dairy farm.

Kenilworth schoolgirl Ella Bevan with her family. Picture: Supplied

The Year 11 girl will undergo about 10 months of chemotherapy.

"She was told she won't start grade 12 at school and probably won't finish at school," Hannah said.

"She was going to try and do it online, but she's just too sick."

When Hannah last spoke to Ella, she said she was feeling all right and eating well.

"She's lost about 12kg in two weeks," she said.

Doctors have given Ella her strict orders to stay inside once she comes home due to possible bacterial infections from the farm.

"She also has to have an aircon in the room, which is why I've started the GoFundMe," Hannah said.

Ella Bevan’s best friend Hannah Scott started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $5000 in three days. Picture: Supplied

"As one of her best friends of four or five years, it's really overwhelming that I physically can't do much to help Ella.

"Not being able to see her, hug her.

"When I go to see her on Sunday it'll probably be through a glass window."

More than $5000 has been raised in three days for the young girl and her family.

A fundraising event will be held at Mooloolah Valley Country Club on November 14.

It is a wine and cheese night showcasing the family's Kenilworth Cheese.