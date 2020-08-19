Menu
Steven Robert Perry, 27, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to dangerous operation of a vehicle and one count of failure to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash. Picture: Social media
Crime

Well-known tattooist pleads guilty to dangerous drive

Laura Pettigrew
17th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
A well-known tattoo artist who dangerously drove a vehicle and failed to stop after being involved in a crash will be sentenced in September.

Steven Robert Perry, 27, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to dangerous operation of a vehicle and one count of failure to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash.

Magistrate Rodney Madsen told the court Perry dangerously operated a vehicle and failed to stop after being involved in a car crash on June 3.

Perry's solicitor Stephanie Tsimos asked for the case to be listed for a sentence date.

The owner of Mr Ink Tattoo and Barber Lounge will again face court on September 11.

He was released on bail.

