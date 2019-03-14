Coast students to join climate strike

Ema Douw (left) and Shellie Joseph have been busy for weeks organising the Sunshine Coast's participation in the Global Student Strike for Climate Action, which will be held at Peregian Beach Surf Club on Friday from 11am to 2pm.

Ema Douw (left) and Shellie Joseph have been busy for weeks organising the Sunshine Coast's participation in the Global Student Strike for Climate Action, which will be held at Peregian Beach Surf Club on Friday from 11am to 2pm.

SUNSHINE Coast school students are expected to turn out in their hundreds on Friday as part of the Global Student Strike for Climate Action.

A rally at Peregian will link with tens of thousands of children from at least 24 countries and nearly 30 US states who plan to walk out of school in protest at government inaction in reducing carbon emissions.

In Australia 52 regional centres and capital cities will see student protests, supported by of some of the world's biggest environmental groups.

The strike will call for a ban on the proposed Adani coal mine, no new coal or gas mines and 100 per cent renewables by 2030.

It comes as a sections of the National Party push for government support for another coal-fired power station.

Sunshine Coast strike organiser Shellie Joseph of Saint Patricks Catholic College in Gympie said young people represented more than half the world's population and deserved to be heard.

She said well over 1000 people had either expressed interest in the cause or in attending the rally adjacent Peregian Surf Club from 11am to 1pm.

A bus had been organised to bring Gympie students south for the protest.

Shellie said the support she had received to keep going from fellow students, teachers, parents and principals had been reassuring and heart-warming.

She became involved after being frustrated that a Sunshine Coast regional presence hadn't been included in protests last year.

"Our generation is fighting for our present," Shellie said.

She said school children today would live in the world created by past action and indifference.

"It's really scary when you think what hasn't been done to prepare for changes that can't be stopped and are already happening," Shellie said.

"All we (students) are doing is cleaning up a mess left to us. It's absurd we have been criticised for that. All we want is a sustainable future."

The Grade 12 student said while those involved couldn't yet vote, they would be heard.

"Politicians are failing us," Ms Joseph said.

"They need to listen to the scientists and they need to act now."

Swedish student Greta Thunberg launched the latest student action against climate change last year.

In December tens of thousands of students from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, The Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Japan, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States went on strike last December with a further 45,000 students in Switzerland and Germany alone striking on January 17-18 this year.