COAST STABBING: Two in hospital after public path knifing

Police guard the scene of an alleged stabbing.

TWO people are in hospital after a stabbing incident in Hervey Bay.

Emergency Services were called to the public path on Boat Harbour Drive, near the Robert St intersection, about 11.20am.

The Chronicle understands a female, aged 28 and a male, 38 both suffered knife wounds and the female is assisting police with their inquiries.

It's also understood the pair knew each other.

Crime scene investigators are scouring the scene where belongings can be seen strewn across the path and a knife has been bagged for examination.

