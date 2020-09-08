Coast services impacted as NBN switch resumes

Find the best NBN plans for you during this COVID-19 pandemic

Find the best NBN plans for you during this COVID-19 pandemic

Thousands and homes and businesses across the Coast will have their landline and internet disconnected as the NBN switch continues.

From September 11, the National Broadband Network will upgrade telecommunications infrastructure to allow for the replacement of existing phone and internet services.

The network provider revealed this week an agreement had been reached for managed disconnection activity to recommence, following a moratorium between March 19 and June 30.

Not all services will be impacted. Residents and business owners are encouraged to contact their phone and internet provider to find out if their services are at risk of disconnection.

More than 7000 premises on the Sunshine Coast will be affected, in areas including Bli Bli, Diddillibah, Kiels Mountain, Sippy Downs, Aroona, Battery Hill, Currimundi Dicky Beach, Caloundra West, Landsborough, Image Flat, Nambour, Parklands, Rosemount, Birtinya, Wurtulla, Mountain Creek, Parrearra, Bokarina, Warana, Minyama, Mooloolaba, Maroochy River, Ninderry, Valdora, Yandina and Yandina Creek

Noosa Heads suburbs will also be affected, with new connections at nearly 300 premises in Cooroibah, Tewantin, Cooran and Pomona.

Some services will not be impacted, including those with non-NBN fibre networks, as well as some in apartment complexes and some business and special services.

NBN local Queensland head Kylie Lindsay said this was the "final stage" of the network transition.

"While many homes and businesses have already connected to a service over the NBN network, this is the final stage of the transition to the NBN network and brings the community closer to fully embracing the benefits of fast broadband," Ms Lindsay said.

"If you have any special equipment that operates on your current landline, it's important you talk with your phone and internet provider to get the right support when moving across.

"It's particularly important for anyone with a medical alarm, auto-dialler or emergency call button to register these devices on NBN's Medical Alarm Register.

"Some devices may not be compatible with the NBN network so if you or a loved one have a medical device, speak to the device provider and your phone and internet provider as

soon as possible to seek further guidance."

To register a medical alarm, auto-dialler or emergency call button on nbn's Medical Alarm Register call 1800 227 300 or visit www.nbn.com.au/medicalregister.