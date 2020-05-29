Back to the 'good old days' as drive-in theatre returns

ENTERTAINMENT: Sandy and George Korac loved going to the drive-in movies. Picture: Contributed.

ENTERTAINMENT: Sandy and George Korac loved going to the drive-in movies. Picture: Contributed.

FROM choc tops and lollies to a chock-a-block car full of friends and family, residents are excited to hear about the drive-in movie theatre's COVID-19 revival on the Coast.

In the '50s and '60s, drive-in movie theatres were all the rage and are the source of many fond memories for Buderim resident Sandy Korac.

"It was terrific. They didn't have seat belts and number restrictions in a car so you just all clambered in and off you went," she said.

"We had a station wagon so we used to back up to the screen and all us kids would lie down and watch the screen in front of us.

"We would see the old classics and we had the cartoons beforehand like Tom and Jerry … they were the good old days."

COVID FREE: COAST'S ONLY VIRUS PATIENT RECOVERS

KIND COAST: MAP OF BUSINESSES HELPING REGION AMID CRISIS

Mrs Korac said the activity was a "real hoot" and a very different experience to modern-day cinema.

"It's much more formal going to the movies now, whereas before it was very relaxed … you didn't have to get dolled up or anything," she said.

"If it was winter, you could go in your PJs and you didn't have to have a bath when you got home."

With the drive-in movie concept becoming a popular solution during COVID-19, outdoor movie pro Starry Nights has partnered with Eumundi's The Imperial Hotel to bring a drive-in movie theatre to the Coast.

Trent Harvison, from Starry Nights, said he had been overwhelmed with requests from movie lovers keen to see drive-in screenings happen on the Coast.

"With so many gigs and events now not possible, it seems like the right time to provide that nostalgic cinematic experience - with guests able to isolate in their cars," he said.

"Car numbers will be limited to just 80 cars for the first screening - with vehicles to be spaced at least 2m apart to ensure appropriate physical distancing.

"At this stage, we won't be offering meals on-site, but rather encouraging guests to bring a 'car picnic' or pre-order from The Imperial Hotel Eumundi."

Mrs Korac said reviving the popular pastime would give the younger generations the opportunity to enjoy some old-fashioned fun.

"It was so much fun in the past because you could go as a family or a group of friends. It gave you variety," she said.

"And if they were going to keep the movies closed, I think it will be a real hit. People might feel safer."

The first drive-in will take place on Friday, June 5, with a screening of '80s cult classic The Goonies.

Tickets will be $25 per car.