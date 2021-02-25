Menu
A motorcyclist has died following a major a two-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway off-ramp.
Breaking

Coast rider dies after highway off ramp crash

Tom Threadingham
25th Feb 2021 5:32 PM | Updated: 6:52 PM
A motorbike rider has died following a major two-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway off-ramp.

A Queensland Police Service report stated around 9.40am a motorbike was travelling south on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah before exiting and colliding with a four-wheel-drive at the intersection of the off-ramp and Pumicestone Road.

Rider critical as crash shuts down highway off ramp

The rider was assessed for critical injuries, with a high acuity response unit on scene.

However, the 73-year-old male rider from Landsborough couldn't be saved and died at the scene.

The driver of the four-wheel-drive, a 59-year-old man, was uninjured but was taken in a stable condition to Caboolture Hospital.

Pumicestone Rd was closed for some time as a result of the crash but was reopened at 12.40pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing to anyone with dashcam footage to please contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

