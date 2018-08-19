Menu
MAJOR DELAYS: A container is believed to have fallen from a freight train at Cooroy, causing major passenger headaches today.
Breaking

Coast rail emergency, station shut down

Bill Hoffman
by
19th Aug 2018 9:11 AM | Updated: 11:02 AM

UPDATE: COOROY Railway Station is closed, with more than 150 metres of electrical cabling brought down as far as Elm St following an incident involving a freight train Saturday night.

Sunshine Coast Daily editor Craig Warhurst is at the scene and said the railway station was being closely guarded, with the pedestrian over bridge also closed.

 

BLOCKED: A guard stands watch at Cooroy train station, where an Aurizon freight train has come to a halt, causing significant delays for passengers.
Queensland Rail workers are on the scene where a south-bound Aurizon freight train has halted, blocking all rail movement on the main North Coast Line.

EARLIER: TRAIN services between Nambour and Gympie North have been suspended for the day, causing major disruption to all passenger and freight movements, following an incident in Cooroy overnight.

It is believed a container fell from a freight train at Cooroy at Elm St about 9.25pm, bringing down 150 metres of electrical cable and cutting access to a pedestrian bridge.

A Queensland Rail spokesman said the incident was under investigation but could not confirm details.

Passengers travelling north on the 11am tilt train will be bussed from Roma St to Gympie North.

 

MAJOR DELAYS: A container is believed to have fallen from a freight train at Cooroy, causing major passenger headaches today.
Two other north-bound trains and one south-bound train are also affected, with passengers to be carried by shuttle between Nambour and Gympie North.

The QR spokesman said the repair time remained unknown at this stage.

"Technicians are at scene assessing damage," he said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said Queensland Rail are at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officer said it appeared a container had fallen from a freight train as passed through the Noosa hinterland town, bringing down 150 metres of powerline.

 

MAJOR DELAYS: A container is believed to have fallen from a freight train at Cooroy, causing major passenger headaches today.
