Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged two men with drug offences after a raid on a Eudlo home. Picture: File
Police have charged two men with drug offences after a raid on a Eudlo home. Picture: File
Crime

Coast raid allegedly uncovers psychedelic stash

lucy rutherford
20th Oct 2020 10:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have charged two Coast men with drug offences after a raid on a Eudlo home.

Palmwoods police officer-in-charge Kevin Crowley said police allegedly found a variety of dangerous drugs including marijuana, mescaline, MDMA and LSD.

Bizarre excuse for jock shock at stranger’s home

EXPOSED: Identities of Coast drink and drug drivers

Five marijuana plants were allegedly found, with a total weight of 223g.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with producing dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

He will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 9.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

He will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 6.

alleged drug bust maroochydore magistrates court palmwoods crime sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five rushed to hospital from two separate crashes

        Premium Content Five rushed to hospital from two separate crashes

        News Five people were hurt in two separate crashes in Curra and Glastonbury late yesterday

        ‘Still out there’: Fears of undetected cases rise

        Premium Content ‘Still out there’: Fears of undetected cases rise

        Health Virus found in sewage is proof we're 'not out of the woods yet'

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.