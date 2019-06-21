Photographer killed in freak overseas crash

AN Australian photographer travelling in the United States has died in a freak traffic accident.

Dale Sharpe, from the Gold Coast, a father to a little girl born in September last year, was travelling in Kansas when his car hit a deer and started billowing smoke.

Unable to move it, he moved to safety and rang for help.

The 36-year-old was then hit by another car as it tried to avoid his stranded vehicle.

"Dale ran for cover into a ditch, however it's understood the same oncoming vehicle sought refuge in the same direction simultaneously, and he was subsequently struck," said a post on the DK Photography Instagram page.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene but died later in hospital.

His death was announced on the Instagram page of DK Photography, the photography business he ran with his partner Karlie Russell.

"Dale was loved by many and will be deeply missed," the post said.

The last photograph on their Instagram page is of an epic storm cell at McAllastar, Kansas.

The website for their business said the pair met while photographing a sunset on the Gold Coast and instantly fell in love.

The couple made headlines in 2017 when a photograph of Mr Sharpe's romantic marriage proposal under the Northern Lights went viral.

"I tricked Karlie into believing we were shooting a selfie and used a torch to light us up for the image."

Much to Karlie's shock, it wasn't a normal selfie. "Much to my shock, she said yes," Dale said.

The couple again made headlines last year when they narrowly missed being seriously injured in a crash on the M1 when a steel projectile flew off a truck and hit their car.

Mr Sharpe, and Ms Russell, who was pregnant at the time, were travelling between Robin and Mudgeeraba when the incident happened.

"The truck in front hit the bump and I think a piece of steel that wasn't tied down came off the back of the truck and it actually bounced off the road," he said.

The windscreen of the couple’s car after a near-miss on the M1 on the Gold Coast last year.

Last year, the couple welcomed the birth of their first daughter Mia.

Mr Sharpe posted on Facebook the birth of his daughter saying "never have I witnessed anything as beautiful as her. We've never been so happy."

Friends and family have posted tributes online.

"An incredible and inspirational photographer, gone too soon," Nicole J Pitt said.

Sebastian Tontsch said his death was "such a shock".

"Dale was such an inspiration, the shots he produced were pure perfection, one of the best landscape photographers we had on our recent times," he said.