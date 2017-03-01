Coast people fear electorate plans reveal hidden agenda

SHIFTING SANDS: Graham Langdown says Cooloola Coast communities are in this together and should not be split.

THE Greens and One Nation are wild cards this week as Rainbow Beach residents struggle to digest plans to cut them off from Gympie and include them in the Noosa electorate.

The plans, announced by the Queensland Electoral Commission last week, also include dividing Rainbow from from the rest of the Cooloola Coast, including Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay.

"We weren't good enough to be included in either the Sunshine Coast or the Fraser Coast tourism regions 20 years ago,” general store owner Ruth Modin said.

"I had the tourism minister up here and told him this was the jewel of the state, and it is.

"Now they want us in Noosa.

"But how do you cut this area off from Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove?

"What do Noosa people think, I wonder?”

Her views on the strong and important community links between Rainbow Beach and other Cooloola Coast communities was echoed by Cooloola Cove Residents and Friends group president Graham Langdown and vice president Jackie Moore, who were at that moment meeting at the other end of town with seafood shop owner Sandy Brosnan.

"Tourism here is important to Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay,” Jackie Moore said.

"People on holidays here feed the dolphins at Tin Can Bay.”

And people visiting Tin Can Bay visit Rainbow Beach "for the big blue waves and to drive down the beach,” Mrs Modin agreed.

She was also not alone in fearing that Rainbow's small population could be outvoted and overwhelmed in terms of influence on a parliamentary representative in faraway and more populous Noosa.

"Rainbow Beach must maintain its identity,” Mrs Brosnan said.

"We've got 1200 people in Rainbow Beach. That's the total population. We don't have a lot of voters.”

"So many people from Gympie come down here and it's their community too,” Graham Langdown said.

"Look at the map and the boundary follows the coastline exactly so that Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay are in Gympie electorate, but all their water frontage would be in Noosa.

"It's certainly created a lot of angst and a lot of unknowns,” Rainbow Beach Commerce and Tourism Association president Mark Beech said.

"The only thing that connects us with Noosa is the beach, unless you count the LNP.

"We have Glen Elmes representing Noosa and Tony Perrett in Gympie.

"They're both LNP and it is possible that two votes may be better than one.

But if the two MPs do not agree, then the area is divided against itself.

And history shows that Noosa and Rainbow Beach do not always see eye to eye.

That has applied to issues like vehicle access to the beach and Beach population planning.

What happens, Mr Beech asks, if the swing to smaller parties means the next election gives Noosa to the Greens and Gympie to One Nation?

Stranger things happen.

"You can bet the boys at Noosa have their binoculars looking this way,” Mr Langdown said.

And there are dollars, Mrs Brownan believes.

"There are large areas of privately owned land between here and Noosa that could be developed.

"It may be there is a future we need to grasp,” she said.

"Or it may be a stupid idea that we should stop now.”