Coast officials to discuss women's rugby league competition

KEEN: Rugby Union Gympie Hammers Ladies' Bec Briggs said a women's rugby league team would be welcomed by local players.

KEEN: Rugby Union Gympie Hammers Ladies' Bec Briggs said a women's rugby league team would be welcomed by local players. LEEROY TODD

WOMEN on the Sunshine Coast may soon get the opportunity to play rugby league in a fully fledged women's competition, with Rugby League Sunshine Coast set to discuss the possibility.

Rugby League Sunshine Coast operations manager James Ward said the prospect of the women's competition will be evaluated at a meeting in the coming weeks.

"Women's competition options will be discussed with potential host clubs over the coming week, with a view to providing ongoing opportunities within the game for the ever increasing junior female participant base," Ward said.

The local league currently runs competitions for girls teams from under-12's through to under-18's and a range of other codes have already introduced multiple women's competitions.

Gympie Hammers Rugby Union Club senior women's captain Bec Briggs said she thinks there is no reason why a local rugby league club would not run a women's team.

She said most of the women in her team would love to play both codes.

Her team recently won the Sunshine Coast Women's 7s competition in their first season.

"I think there could be a great possibility of having one but there also needs to be the support from the men's team as well as the support from the club," Briggs said.

"I think women in rugby is only getting bigger the more we spread the word.

"I think there is a lot of women and young girls out there dying to have a chance to participate in the sport.

"I think having the support from our men's side at the Hammers is why we had such a great season, we gained two nights a week together and supported one another at games."

Gympie had a women's team a number of years ago but due to a number of factors the team and competition folded.

LOVE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

Gympie Devils stalwart Josh Greaves said the prospect of a women's team in the club is only a good thing for the game.

"Not only do you have the kids coming to watch dad play, but they'll watch mum play," Greaves said.

"I honestly think it will be a good thing for the whole Sunshine Coast."

Greaves said the introduction of women's teams could provide the injection the sport and clubs need.

"We've spoken a few times throughout the year about not having players and supporters drop off across the region.

"Before Noosa pulled their finger out, even they were losing players.

"I'd like it to work out that we all train on the same day and work together.

"If we can bring back that club feel. If we can put some stuff aside and bring back that family feel, if the girls are keen, we will push forward with it and give advice on anything we can."

Greaves said the competition might need a little more time to be planned out, and proposed a longer-term plan.

"A few exhibition games through the season to get the interest going would be good before rolling the competition out," he said.

"If they were going to do it, I wouldn't look at doing it this year, it would have to be something designed to go somewhere. Not just a gimmick.

"Maybe throughout the season have a few home games. Invite some local clubs to come down and host a women's game.

"That way, that might spike the interest of a few more girls and if we can get a good number of names down we could aim for the next full season.

"I've been around women's teams and just to watch them, they don't hold back.

"Honestly, I think it would be really good. I back it 100%."