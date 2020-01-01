Welcome to 2020 little one! New Year’s baby born on roadside

A MUM-TO-BE has delivered her baby girl by the side of a Gold Coast motorway just five minutes from hospital in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) posted about the special moment on its Facebook page, including a photo of a beaming paramedic holding one of the first bubs of 2020.

"Some times there is just no waiting," the post read.

Gold Coast paramedic Samantha holding the baby girl born by the side of Smith Street Motorway early on New Year's Day. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

"Gold Coast paramedics Samantha and Jane had the privilege of delivering a beautiful baby girl on the Smith Street Motorway around five minutes from Gold Coast University Hospital overnight."

The mother and her daughter were said to be "healthy and happy" after the birth about 2.15am, making for a "very happy New Year's Day", QAS wrote.

Dozens of commenters wished the mother and her baby all the best.

One excited woman said the baby would have "massive fireworks for her birthday every year".