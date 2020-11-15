Coast MPs cut from Shadow Cabinet in LNP shake-up

Dan Purdie and Andrew Powell have been cut from the Shadow Cabinet in a new shake-up announced by Opposition Leader David Crisafulli on Sunday.

Coast MPs Dan Purdie and Andrew Powell have been cut from the Shadow Cabinet in an LNP shake-up announced on Sunday by Opposition Leader David Crisafulli.

Mr Purdie lost his seat in the frontbench as Shadow Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism and Shadow Minister for Corrective Services, while Mr Powell lost his seat as Shadow Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning.

David Crisafulli, Opposition Leader. Picture: Liam Kidston

The Sunshine Coast now has three sitting LNP MPs in the Shadow Cabinet.

Mr Crisafulli said in his announcement his new team was "hungry to win, determined to hold Labor to account, and ready to set ourselves on a path to improve life for Queensland families in 2024".

But the new roles have been criticised by Transport Minister Mark Bailey, who said the Sunshine Coast "copped it" with the removal of Mr Purdie and Mr Powell from the frontbench. Mr Bailey said the newly-elected Opposition Leader had kept "lazy logs and time servers" on his frontbench.

New @LNPQLD leader @DavidCrisafulli has kept virtually all lazy logs & time servers on his ‘new’ frontbench 🙄



Incredible... most have been out to lunch all last term. Lightweight portfolio for @DebFrecklington & Sunshine Coast cops it with @AndrewPowellMP & Dan Purdie cut pic.twitter.com/I1YKKBDm1t — Mark Bailey MP (@MarkBaileyMP) November 14, 2020

Kawana MP Jarrod Bleijie is now the Shadow Minister for Finance - a newly-create role aimed to target government expenditure - as well as the Shadow Minister for Industrial Relations and the Manager of Opposition Business.

He was previously the Shadow Minister for Education, Shadow Minister for Industrial Relations and Manager of Opposition Business.

Kawana MP Jarrod Bleijie speaking in parliament. Picture: Tara Croser.

Maroochydore MP Fiona Simpson is now the Shadow Minister for Integrity in Government - another new role aimed to hold the current government to account - as well as Shadow Minister for State Development and Planning, a role previously occupied by Mr Powell.

Ms Simpson was previously the Shadow Minister for Employment and Small Business and the Shadow Minister for Training and Skills Development.

Maroochydore MP Fiona Simpson. Picture: Patrick Woods

Buderim MP Brent Mickelberg is now the Shadow Minister for Employment, Small Business and Training and the Shadow Minister for Open Data.

He was previously the Shadow Assistant Minister for Tourism Industry Development.

Buderim MP Brent Mickelberg.

Mr Crisafulli said there was a strong mix of fresh faces and experience in the new Shadow Cabinet.

"The next election will be fought on the economy, which is why I have separated the economic arms to create both treasury and finance portfolios," he said.

"That means there will be the ability for us to chart a course towards good economic opportunities for Queensland families and also to hold the government to account for its expenditure."

Mr Powell declined to comment on the announcement.

Mr Purdie has been contacted for comment.