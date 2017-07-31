26°
'Godfather' of Australian triathlon Garth Prowd dies

31st Jul 2017 8:19 AM Updated: 9:04 AM
USM founder Garth Prowd at the 30th Anniversary Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival launch.
USM founder Garth Prowd at the 30th Anniversary Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival launch. Darryn Smith

GARTH Prowd OAM, the man affectionately known as the' Godfather' of Australian triathlon, a pioneer of sport tourism in Queensland and passionate athletes advocate, has died after a tragic accident in Spain.

It is with deep sorrow and sadness today that Garth's family announce his death on Sunday July 30, 2017, aged 65.

Following a road bike accident while riding in Barcelona on Saturday July 22, during a family holiday in Spain, Garth was critically injured and taken to hospital where he remained in a critical care unit.

Garth passed away peacefully surrounded by his family - his greatest love - wife Robyn, daughters Sally, Megan, Katie and son-in-law's Matt and Ben.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many and his loss will be felt by all who knew him.

While we mourn the loss of a truly remarkable man, we will remember his incredible life and his contribution to Australian sport.

 

GARTH Prowd, of USM Events, based at Noosa. Photo Contributed
GARTH Prowd, of USM Events, based at Noosa. Photo Contributed Contributed

He was a man who revolutionised triathlon, running and cycling events in Australia, who was himself an enthusiastic sportsman.

Garth was widely renowned as 'one of a kind' for so many reasons. He loved music, sport, cars, motorbikes, surfing and most of all his family and friends.

The family ask that you respect their privacy at this difficult time.

Further details of funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming weeks.

Garth was involved in event management and sports marketing for almost 30 years as Managing Director of USM EVENTS, one of Australia's largest and most successful event management companies.

 

CEO of USM Events Geoff Meyer (left) with USM Events Founder Garth Prowd as the company that runs the Noosa Triathlon and other sporting events , goes global Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News.
CEO of USM Events Geoff Meyer (left) with USM Events Founder Garth Prowd as the company that runs the Noosa Triathlon and other sporting events , goes global Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News. Geoff Potter

During Garth's tenure as owner of USM EVENTS the company developed and managed some of Australia's largest and best known multi-sport, triathlon, running and cycling events.

The company's events portfolio also included a selection of music, cultural and business events in Australia and overseas.

After he sold the company in 2009 he was a highly sought after consultant in event management, sports marketing, events tourism and media management. 　

Garth was one of the most experienced, highly respected and knowledgeable event managers and business owners throughout the global events industry.

He has also been instrumental in the support and career development of a number of Australia's top elite athletes.

Garth was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in 2000 and was nominated for Australian of the Year in 2004. He also received a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2005 for his services to Australian sport. 　

