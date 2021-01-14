Coast man’s funeral livestream as mum stuck overseas

Family and friends are grieving the loss of Coolum surfer Luddy Reynolds, who died while swimming in a river near Gympie on New Year's Day.

Family and friends will farewell a talented Coolum surfer on Thursday afternoon after a tragic accident on New Year's Day.

Luddy Reynolds died after slipping and falling into the Mary River near Gympie.

Emergency services searched for the 20 year old for about 12 hours near Dobson and Traveston Crossing roads before his body was found by police divers.

More than 170 community members have raised more than $20,000 - and counting - to support the Reynolds family after the devastating tragedy.

Mr Reynolds will be farewelled at Noosaville's Gregson and Weight chapel at 2pm.

Covid restrictions have forced the family to only allow 200 people to attend the service.

Luddy's mother Anna remains in Papua New Guinea and won't be able to farewell her son in person.

Luddy's father Chris Reynolds told the Sunshine Coast Daily he wanted the community to remember Luddy as a young man with an "infectious smile" who was full of life.

"Everyone remembers him for his smile," he said.

"He was such a handsome young fellow who was so full of life and he was just nothing but love.

"He was a true gentleman."

You can access the livestream here from 2pm.

Any questions regarding the service are to be directed to Gregson and Weight Funeral Directors.