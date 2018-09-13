Coast man linked to Sydney missing person case

THE Boardwalk home of Christopher Michael Dawson lay empty today as police searched for the body of his former wife in the grounds of the northern beaches Sydney home they once shared before her disappearance 36 years ago.

ALL was quiet this morning at the Mount Coolum home of a man caught in the centre of a major police investigation into the disappearance of his wife from their Sydney northern beaches home 40 years ago.

NSW police were today at the "Bayview" property where they have committed to digging "until we hit rock" in a desperate bid to find the body of Lyn Dawson.

Her husband Christopher (Chris) Michael Dawson has been identified by police as a suspect in the disappearance of the mother of his two children.

The Teacher's Pet podcast by Walkey Award-winning journalist Hedley Thomas has attracted renewed attention to the case.

News Ltd has reported Homicide Squad commander Detective Superintendent Scott Cook as saying said he had "absolute" confidence police would be able to lay charges against Mr Dawson, regardless of whether the dig turns up evidence of her remains.

The quiet cul de sac at the Boardwalk Mount Coolum residential estate where Chris Dawson has lived since 2010. Police are today searching the grounds of his former Sydney home for the remains of his wife, Lyn, who went missing 36 years ago. Patrick Woods

Mr Dawson and Susan Constance Dawson paid $366,000 on June 15, 2008, for a the 509 sq metre, 10 Beach Haven Parade property in the Stockland Boardwalk development.

In 2010 they built a 301 sqm two-storey home with swimming pool to a construction value of $420,534.

Realtors have valued the home at between $800,000 and $900,000.

Neighbours were reluctant to speak this morning with one man acknowledging he knew Chris but declined to comment.

It is understood he may have left the property by taxi on Wednesday morning.

A resident living near Mr Dawson's Coolum home said she'd lived there for eight years and he'd been there less time than her family.

She hadn't seen him "for a while" and wasn't sure if he was home or not at the moment.

The woman said her parents had spoken to him a handful of times over the years.

She said it had been a bit scary when the stories emerged and they realised who he was.

Mr Dawson's house was quiet today and there appeared to be no signs of anyone at home.

In January, 2002, Mr Dawson told police his wife had run off to join a "religious cult".

Hedley's podcast produced by The Australian newspaper seriously questioned that theory.

Lyn Dawson's disappearance came two years after her husband started a relationship with a 16-year-old student, Joanne Curtis, at Cromer High School where he worked.

He employed her to babysit the couple's two children.

Two days after his wife's disappearance Ms Curtis moved into the home and marital bed allegedly on occasions wearing Lyn's clothing and jewellery.

Two coroners concluded Lyn was murdered by a "known person", but charges were never laid.