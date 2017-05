Man taken to hospital for further treatment following an accident while working on a trailer.

A COOLOOLA Cove man has been taken to hospital after his hand was reportedly crushed while working on a trailer.

Emergency services were called out to the Pinta Ct residence when the accident occurred at 5.12pm.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman the man, in his 40s, was then transported to Gympie Hospital for further treatment.