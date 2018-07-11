Menu
ACCUSED THEFT: A Sunshine Coast man has been accused of stealing his employers car, the Gympie Magistrate Court head.
Coast man accused of stealing employer's vehicle

Philippe Coquerand
by
11th Jul 2018 9:18 AM
AN expectant father accused of stealing his boss's car has been released on bail.

Sunshine Coast man Jacob Colin Lyle Evans pleaded not guilty yesterday to stealing and unlicensed driving.

The court was told the alleged offences took place on July 4 at Arundel, when the defendant was given permission to use his employer's car to go to hospital.

Mr Evans took the car to the hospital and allegedly never returned the car to his employer, nor did he show up to work.

"I've got a lot to live for up here, I'm not going to run. My missus is 10 weeks pregnant with my kid,” Mr Evans said during his bail hearing.

"All I'm asking for is another chance to tell my boss what's been going on, so he can drop these charges.

"If I'm incarcerated, I can't get these charges dropped.”

"That's rubbish,” magistrate Andrew Sinclair said, telling Mr Evans to take a seat.

"One can get permission to contact legitimate people (when on remand), that's why I said it was rubbish,” he said.

Mr Evans was given bail with strict conditions to report regularly to Gympie police.

His matters were adjourned to July 23.

