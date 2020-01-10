Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Big Cow is being moved from its Sunshine Coast home. PHOTO: Facebook
The Big Cow is being moved from its Sunshine Coast home. PHOTO: Facebook
Offbeat

"Udder madness": Coast landmark taken to slaughter

Amber Hooker
10th Jan 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOPES The Big Cow would be restored to its former glory atop a prominent hinterland hill were taken to slaughter this morning.

The Kulangoor landmark was a well-loved feature on the drive between Nambour and Yandina, but was carved in two and trucked away this morning.

Mystery surrounds the next step for the giant cow, which was sculpted by Hugh Anderson, the man behind Rockhampton's Big Bulls.

The Daily contacted the owners for comment, but they declined to speak today.

Disappointed locals have taken to social media and posted to-be-confirmed reports it is on its way to a museum near Toowoomba.

Lifelong Sunshine Coast resident Rebekah Tratt said she was disappointed to see a Sunshine Coast landmark gone.

"Those things have always been here, it's just all changing, you drive to Yandina and you would say, 'look kids, there's a big cow'," she said.

"There are kids that aren't going to experience that anymore."

Others have shared their memories of The Big Cow, with Marian Haley stating she remembered it being put there in the mid-70s.

"Just drove past last week and showed my five-year-old granddaughter," she wrote.

The property was developed as the Country World tourist attraction - a working farm running Ayrshire cows, where visitors could learn about the dairy industry.

landmark nambour offbeat the big cow
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clawsome! Mutant crab caught near Fraser Island

        premium_icon Clawsome! Mutant crab caught near Fraser Island

        Offbeat A father and his daughter have hauled in a three-clawed crab over Christmas from a creek near Fraser Island.

        Hope at last: Wet week predicted for Gympie

        premium_icon Hope at last: Wet week predicted for Gympie

        News Useful rain and possibly a real start to a proper wet season – that is the latest...

        REVEALED: Why our weather is about to change for the better

        premium_icon REVEALED: Why our weather is about to change for the better

        News WET weather influences are predicted to bring a wet week to Gympie region, but what...

        10 ways Gympie region residents are helping out fire victims

        premium_icon 10 ways Gympie region residents are helping out fire victims

        News As devastating fires rage throughout Australia claiming lives, destroying property...