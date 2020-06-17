Menu
The Sunshine Coast is again clear of coronavirus, with zero active cases. Photo: AAP/Dan Peled
Health

Coast is clear as man, 30, recovers from COVID-19

Ashley Carter
17th Jun 2020 2:30 PM
THE Sunshine Coast is again clear of COVID-19, after the most recent case tested negative to the virus.

On Saturday, a 30-year-old man tested positive to the coronavirus after he returned from overseas in May. He spent 14 days in quarantine in Perth and returned to the Coast on May 28.

The man only tested positive to previously having the virus before going back to work after his employer required him to take a test.

MAN TESTS POSITIVE AFTER 14-DAY QUARANTINE

A Queensland Health spokesman said the man's case was made public while health officials investigated, but subsequent testing confirmed he was no longer infected.

"He had COVID-19 when he was overseas, so he was put on our list," the spokesman said.

"He's had some (more) tests and it's come back negative."

New data released by the department shows the Coast again has zero active cases, with 94 of the region's 95 confirmed cases recovering. One woman from the Coast has died.

Queensland's total number of coronavirus cases is now 1066, with five active cases across the state.

Within the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service region, which includes Noosa and Gympie, 79 people caught the virus overseas and just 10 cases were contracted locally.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

