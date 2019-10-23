Home turned into horror house from Stephen King’s IT

Panic on Pandora: The single level Pacific Pines home has been transformed into a two-storey horror house for Halloween.

Panic on Pandora: The single level Pacific Pines home has been transformed into a two-storey horror house for Halloween.

DRAWING inspiration from the Well House on Neibolt Street from the Stephen King remake of IT, a Pacific Pines family has spent months of planning the design and construction of their very own haunted house, Panic on Pandora.

Known to the community by the aliases Mr and Mrs Strappleberry, the family who wish to remain anonymous, have transformed their single storey home into a two-storey haunted mansion using a giant, realistic wooden facade, complete with creepy shutters and boarded up windows.

There is even a life size figure of Georgie, the younger brother of Bill from the book and movie IT who gets captured by the absolutely terrifying Pennywise the clown.

The house draws its inspiration from the nightmarish fictional house on Neibolt St. Picture: Tim Marsden.

While Mr Strappleberry remained tight-lipped about the cost of the display, it is obvious no detail has been spared including a walk-through maze Mine 17 with "plenty of scares", visits from spooky characters, and an eerie lighting display.

Mr Strappleberry said this was the second year of Panic on Pandora, which was open to the public to celebrate Halloween and bring the community together.

"Halloween is a 24/7 thing, ideas never stop," he said.

Incredible!

"Planning takes maybe six months to narrow down what we wanted to create this year.

"The first year was just had some cheap spider web and poorly placed smoke machine, but it snowballed into a successful event even though we weren't sure if anybody would even attend," he said.

"This year we planned for months for it, but I can't give too much away."

OTHER NEWS

Crash victim's mystery chest wound

'It's a joke': Man's massive fine for parking near home

'An innocent person is going to get killed'

Most notably, and unmissable, about the impressive display is the two-storey wooden facade which has taken months of planning and construction to erect, complete with a dilapidated metal fence, overgrown grass and every spooky detail imaginable.

"It was just a creative itch that needed to be scratched, we loved the diversity of Halloween and the next minute everything snowballed," he said.

Here’s what it looks like every other day of the year. Photo: Panic on Pandora

"It's one night of the year where children actually get so excited to dress up and have fun.

"Seeing the streets filled with children laughing, families, neighbours talking to each other, it reminds us that the most valuable things in life are right next to us.

He said people could expect some "inspiration and imagination", but ultimately a great memory.

"We love Halloween because it brings positive impact to our neighbourhoods," he said.

"It is a night when people can just let go of all the politics and stress of daily living and just enjoy life and people.

"It strengthens the bond of families and communities globally."

If you want to check out Panic at Pandora, visit 17 Pandora Crescent, Pacific Pines, on October 31 and Saturday November 2 from 7pm to 10pm. Entry is free.