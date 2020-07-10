Menu
Nathan Matthews pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore District Court on July 10.
Father 'repeatedly' punches teen in head to defend son

lucy rutherford
10th Jul 2020 3:10 PM
A father decided to take his son's fight into his hands by beating up a 15-year-old boy at a skate park, a court has heard.

Nathan Kahu Matthews, 49, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm in the Maroochydore District Court on July 10.

Crown Prosecutor Alex Stark told the court Matthew's son and the 15-year-old victim were fighting at a skate park after the victim allegedly stole his son's phone on January 24, 2018.

The court heard Matthews stepped in when the fight turned physical and the victim had the upper hand.

"He's thrown the victim into the bull bar of his LandCruiser utility and repeatedly punched him to the head," Mr Stark said.

The court heard the victim escaped mainly with bruises and scratches.

"Somewhat disconcertingly, he threatened to drown him at one point overheard by people, until finally his partner approached him and told him to put him down because people were watching," Mr Stark said.

Matthews' lawyer Scott Lynch told the court Matthews had no short-term memory after suffering a brain injury in 2007, which caused him a lot of frustration.

"He had a rather unfortunate upbringing and despite that unfortunate upbringing that was where he was exposed to violence he has remained without any criminal history up until these unfortunate events," he said.

Judge Glen Cash said it was concerning Matthews only stopped once his partner intervened.

"You behaved quite stupidly on an occasion where your son was involved in an altercation with another boy," he said.

"Looking back I'm sure you realise that the first thing you should have done is to have stopped that fight taking place at all.

"At one stage you were holding him close to the cliff at Dicky Beach," he said.

"You're a man who is now almost 50. I'm sure you don't need me to point out to you just how stupid it was for you to behave in that way and as an older man to start punching up a 15-year-old boy."

He sentenced Matthews to a year of probation.

No conviction was recorded.

"You've got a chance to put this behind you now. It's up to you what you do with it," Mr Cash said.

