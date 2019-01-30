Coast DJ saved as Fair Trading claws back replacement decks

HAUL: Replacement DJ gear was secured for one Coast performer.

COMPLAINTS about personal and household goods, car sales, and personal and household services led to nearly $1 million being recovered for Sunshine Coast consumers.

The Office of Fair Trading finalised 1191 complaints from consumers on the Sunshine Coast, from Woodford to Gympie, in 2018.

The five top areas of complaint were personal and household goods, motor vehicle sales, personal and household services, motor vehicle repairs and servicing, and real estate agents.

In total, $952,312.05 was recovered by the Office of Fair Trading on the Coast, part of more than $8.4 million in refunds, repairs, replacements and other compensation secured across the state.

Complaints increased across Queensland from 15,700 to 16,000.

Products such as televisions, appliances and furniture were among the most complained about.

State Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the OFT had the power to pursue some matters to court, but couldn't make a judgment or order on consumer complaints.

In those cases the OFT was able to undertake a conciliation process, acting as intermediary between the consumer and the trader.

Through conciliation last year more than $5 million was recovered for consumers.

Those redress results ranged from a $40,800 refund for a car in Bracken Ridge, to $1800 worth of equipment being replaced for a Sunshine Coast DJ.

The OFT also secured more than $1.5 million in court-ordered compensation for consumers in 2018.

Ms D'Ath used the results to press the Federal Government to ramp up protection for Queenslanders with 'lemon' car refunds within the first 30 days, banning of fees for paper bills and a crackdown on ticket scalpers.

For information on your rights or to lodge a formal complaint head to qld.gov.au/fairtrading.