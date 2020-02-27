Menu
Coast company facing legal action over truckie’s pay

Kirstin Payne
27th Feb 2020 11:31 AM
A GOLD COAST trucking company is under fire for allegedly failing to back-pay one of its drivers.

The Fair Work Ombudsman announced yesterday that it has commenced legal action in the Federal Circuit Court against Trucking Services Pty Ltd.

It is alleged that the company breached the Fair Work Act by failing to follow a Compliance Notice requiring it to calculate and back-pay entitlements for an employee.

The fees are allegedly owed to a truck driver for work he completed between June 2017 and August 2018.

The company faces a maximum penalty of $31,500 if found guilty.

A Fair Work Inspector issued the original Compliance Notice in October 2019.

Investigators say they formed a belief that Trucking Services allegedly underpaid minimum wages, overtime rates, weekend and public holiday penalties, carting livestock allowance and annual leave loading under the Road Transport and Distribution Award 2010.

The FWO also alleges that the company failed to pay out annual leave at the end of the driver's employment.

The FWO is seeking penalties against Trucking Services and a Court Order requiring the company to pay all money owed.

