Coast Chambers of Commerce join forces for better Tin Can Bay Rd

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I WOULD like to take a moment to discuss the road known as Tin Can Bay Rd.

Over the years this road has seen a continual increase of traffic use.

So much so that the Rainbow Beach Chamber of Commerce has been lobbying the Minister for Main Roads, without a lot of success.

Our chamber, the Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce, has been asked to support them in their endeavours.

Traffic heading to the beach on the Tin Can Bay road. Renee Pilcher

In order to be successful we also need the support of the wider community.

I'm sure many are familiar with the road that serves the Cooloola Coast; it is a narrow road with limited overtaking opportunities and only one dedicated overtaking lane as you head up the range before Gympie.

The road many will say is past its use-by date serves a wide variety of traffic as it always has.

Concerns are that it is carrying a lot more traffic than it has in the past, and these levels of traffic are only going to increase.

This road is not designed for this and we believe that it is only a matter of time before a serious fatality occurs. This is evidenced by the levels of near misses and minor accidents that occur along the road frequently.

I'm told that there is no funding for this road immediately, maybe in four years time.

This may be too late for someone.

We need people to do as we are and lobby State and Federal members of parliament in regards to achieving a positive outcome for this stretch of road.

Cameron Henderson,

TCB Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Inc president