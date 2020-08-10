Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
INCIDENTS: It was a relatively busy night for ambos across the Coast last night.
INCIDENTS: It was a relatively busy night for ambos across the Coast last night.
Health

Coast carnage: Two people hit by cars in horror night

Lacee Froeschl
9th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services were kept busy overnight with multiple people struck by cars and several serious crashes taking place.

Nambour

Paramedics were called to a reported vehicle and pedestrian incident on Bli Bli Road at 11.30pm on Saturday.

A man in his 40s was found in a serious but stable condition.

Fight for school safety secures a $200k commitment

He suffered head and lower limb injuries.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board.

Cooloola

Another man was hit by a car in a separate incident at Double Island Point Lighthouse Track.

The incident occurred about 10.55pm.

He was also taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a lower limb injury and spinal precautions.

Black Mountain

Critical care paramedics assessed a man with head injuries after his car crashed into a tree on Blueberry Drive.

IN PHOTOS: NRL fans and match shots

They accompanied him to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

It happened just after 9.30pm on Saturday.

Caboolture

Five people including a male teenager and a female in her 60s were involved in a two-vehicle crash at 7.15pm on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of McKean Street and Beerburrum Road.

The teen and elderly lady were transported to Caboolture Hospital in stable conditions.

He suffered a hand injury and she suffered chest and hip injuries.

The three other patients declined ambulance transport to hospital.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service sunshine coast ambulance sunshine coast university hospital two vehicle car crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Young man dies in tragic Imbil crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Young man dies in tragic Imbil crash

        News POLICE have confirmed the 21-year-old Bollier man involved in the Thursday night crash at Imbil has tragically died in hospital.

        Angry dad wants cops to crack down as speeders ignore lights

        Premium Content Angry dad wants cops to crack down as speeders ignore lights

        News Even the lollipop lady at this central Gympie school has nearly been wiped out by...

        $8.8m Southside plan ‘one of most generous in Australia’

        Premium Content $8.8m Southside plan ‘one of most generous in Australia’

        News Long-promised and ambitious project is unlikely to be delivered under the old...

        Gympie’s 6 grandest plans that never got off the ground

        Premium Content Gympie’s 6 grandest plans that never got off the ground

        News Visionary, controversial projects touted for this region vanished

        • 10th Aug 2020 5:30 AM