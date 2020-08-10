Coast carnage: Two people hit by cars in horror night

INCIDENTS: It was a relatively busy night for ambos across the Coast last night.

Emergency services were kept busy overnight with multiple people struck by cars and several serious crashes taking place.

Nambour

Paramedics were called to a reported vehicle and pedestrian incident on Bli Bli Road at 11.30pm on Saturday.

A man in his 40s was found in a serious but stable condition.

He suffered head and lower limb injuries.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board.

Cooloola

Another man was hit by a car in a separate incident at Double Island Point Lighthouse Track.

The incident occurred about 10.55pm.

He was also taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a lower limb injury and spinal precautions.

Black Mountain

Critical care paramedics assessed a man with head injuries after his car crashed into a tree on Blueberry Drive.

They accompanied him to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

It happened just after 9.30pm on Saturday.

Caboolture

Five people including a male teenager and a female in her 60s were involved in a two-vehicle crash at 7.15pm on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of McKean Street and Beerburrum Road.

The teen and elderly lady were transported to Caboolture Hospital in stable conditions.

He suffered a hand injury and she suffered chest and hip injuries.

The three other patients declined ambulance transport to hospital.