Coast business mentor group rebrands with angel’s touch

ANGEL’S TOUCH TO STARTUPS: Fraser Coast Angels co-founder Glen Winney says the rebrand of business mentoring group Berwin will help startups get the venture capital they need to succeed.

A FRASER Coast mentoring group dedicated to helping startup businesses has decided to rebrand itself as an angel investor branch.

Berwin, founded by Fraser Coast businessmen Andrew Berriman and Glen Winney, will now help local startups find financial backing under the new name Fraser Coast Angels.

The group will host an information night on March 18 at The Vinyard restaurant in Hervey Bay.

Mr Winney said the group's shift was to help businesses get the capital backing they needed to succeed.

"Berwin was purely a mentoring group but Fraser Coast Angels is there to facilitate pitches and get people to invest," Mr Winney said.

"We want to work out how we can back businesses and grow the local economy."

The group recently won the 2019 Angels Award for Most Active Regional Angel Group.