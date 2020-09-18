Coast boxing coach’s ‘serious’ allegations dismissed

Serious allegations against Cooroy boxing coach Mark Evans have been dropped at the Boxing Australia Tribunal.

A Cooroy boxing coach who says his name has been "dragged through the mud" has had all allegations against him dropped by a tribunal.

Mark Evans, the owner of Impact Boxing Cooroy, has spoken out about the ordeal describing it as "traumatic and horrible".

"My name was kicked around through the dirt," Mr Evans said.

The allegations were made to Boxing Australia in May.

The allegations included that Mr Evans had breached Boxing Australia regulations by his conduct at a tournament.

The Boxing Australia Tribunal met on August 22 over a Zoom conference.

The tribunal, made up of former Boxing Australia lawyer Garry Moore, Chris Thompson and Boxing Australia president Ted Tanner, dismissed the complaint and decided Mr Evans had not breached Boxing Australia regulations.

Boxing Australia chief executive Josh O'Brien said Mr Evans had temporarily stepped down from his role as the Boxing Queensland president.

Mr Evans said the complaints had "nearly destroyed him".

"In my 15 years as a club and national coach I have never had a black mark against my name, not one single complaint," Mr Evans said.

"I had to sit on my hands.

"I couldn't react to anything.

"It's hard to cop it on the chin, as a fighter, the first thing you want to do is defend yourself."

Mr Evans, who stepped away temporarily from competitions, will return to the ringside on Saturday.

"I had a strong conversation with our club, who were fully supportive, just about not going back to tournaments until it all cleared," he said.

"I am looking forward to getting back into boxing.

"I will walk in with my head held high."