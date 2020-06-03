Business erects ‘save our jobs’ billboard over border ban

They say a picture paints a 1000 words - but this billboard hopes to project a very loud and simple message to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

THEY say a picture paints a 1000 words - but this billboard aims to project a very loud and simple message to border-blocking Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

A billboard has been erected on Reedy Creek Road in Burleigh Heads hoping to catch Mr Palaszczuk's eyes as she persists with a crippling Queensland border closure which tourism bosses estimate is costing the Gold Coast $310 million a month.

It reads: "Open the borders, save our jobs!"

Ms Palaszczukclosed the Queensland borders on April 3 aimed at halting the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week Ms Palaszczuk said it would be "highly unlikely" the state will be open before July whilst Queensland's chief medical officer Dr Jeanette Young dubbed September "more realistic.

The border closure has caused outrage among Gold Coast businesses who heavily rely on tourism, with many accusing Mayor Tom Tate of leaving them "high and dry" for backing Ms Palaszczuk's border block. The Gold Coast has two active coronavirus cases whilst NSW recorded six new cases yesterday and Victoria added 10.

Yesterday more than 50 frustrated owners and workers from the Gold Coast tourism industry staged a protest in Surfers Paradise and were joined by real estate industry and developer heavyweights saying it was impacting interstate investment and migrants wanting to relocate.

The billboard by Southern Gold Coast lawyers on Reedy Creek Road, Burleigh Heads. Photo: Supplied.

Southern Gold Coast Lawyers, based in Palm Beach, had the sign put up last night.

Firm principal Paul Carter is hoping it will be seen by Ms Palaszczuk.

"I just recall the long queues outside Centrelink in Palm Beach where my practise is," he said.

"It's one of the most terrible sights I've ever seen.

"Just seeing people in that line, people I know, it's just… there's no medical reason for the borders to be closed.

"If you open them, people will come up here and spend money. There will be employment."

Mr Carter said he had received praise from members of the community.

"It's caught the Opposition's eyes," he said.

"I've had three people ring me to congratulate me on the sign. I can't say who exactly."

