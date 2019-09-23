Menu
Abandoned home ‘extensively damaged’

by Emily Halloran
23rd Sep 2019 7:24 AM
AN abandoned home has been left "extensively damaged" after a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters and police were called to Eden Court in Nerang about 1.30am.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were on scene to battle the blaze which had completely engulfed the two-storey house.

It took crews about an hour and a half to have the fire under control, with the flames extinguished shortly after 3am.

The blaze had caused the roof to collapse.

Police understand the home was abandoned and may have been occupied by squatters.

Police are investigating.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

