Coal industry ad is 'Trumpesque'

Letter to the Editor: Coal promotion is 'Trumpesque'

SINCE February, the coal mining industry has been running an ad about a naive young woman who believes that burning coal that produces 40% less CO2 than dirty coal is okay.

This idea that we can burn coal cleanly and that we are doing some kind of service to humanity by selling this solid, future CO2 to other countries is terribly 'Trumpesque'.

It is embarrassing that our state and federal governments are still thinking that coal has any future in our economy as they proceed to ignore the impact that global warming and climate disruption will have on tourism, agriculture and food security, energy security, species extinction and wild fires, to say nothing of the positive impact on employment of pursuing renewable energies.

Steve Hall,

Black Mountain.