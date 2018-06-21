Menu
GAME PLAN: Gympie Cats coach Courtney Findlay.
News

Coaching's fine line

by Courtney Findlay
21st Jun 2018

COACHING is a position that is responsible for a number of occupations and professions rolled into one. In other words, as coach you must have the capability and versatility to wear many hats.

In the purist form you are simply the coach of a football team but there is so much more to it than creating a brand of footy full of structures, game plans and style of play.

The fact is, in a community-based football environment the coach has to people-manage a list of 40 plus players in an age group of 15 to 45.

These players bring with them a huge amount of diversity in background, personality, ability, character and connection.

Personally, I've learnt a lot of my football knowledge from my previous coaches and captains and I've had the luxury of playing for, and with, some absolute beauties.

You tend to take a little of bit from each mentor and, for me as a player, I used to respond better to the hardened coach who took no prisoners in action and communication.

But there is no doubt times have changed.

As a player, I was always one who responded better to a spray than a cuddle. The old fashioned group spray is not as popular these days as society becomes a lot more politically correct and the individual spray is nearly extinct, which I tend to understand.

It's a precarious balance of who responds better with constructive criticism or a massage of ego and every individual is vastly different.

As coach, you must work out your form of communication to get the best out of the individual as a player and ultimately as a team.

However, I still find room as coach for the occasional group spray when called upon and needed, but as I said, I don't side with the individual spray in front of the playing group.

It can put the player on show in front of a large number of people and for that individual it becomes quite embarrassing and demeaning in a time when confidence levels are already on the low side.

What I do believe is needed and relevant for an individual player at certain times of outward assessment is the one-on-one conversation with the coach as opposed to the group isolation blast.

A mentor of mine referred to this communication form as a 'strong conversation' and a 'hard conversation'.

Rick Hanlon, is a Far North Queensland football icon and when he eyeballed you with 'are you comfortable with a strong conversation' followed up with 'can I be blunt?'

You always knew that the assessment would be gut wrenching but always on the money and in the end a learning experience that would only improve your capabilities and ability in a football sense and as a person.

I have certainly picked up that trait from Hanlon.

As brutal and honest as it can be, you find it much more beneficial than being embarrassed in front of your team mates.

Gympie Times

    Local Partners