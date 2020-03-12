Coach puts Olympic dream on hold for Gympie shredders

SKATEBOARDING: Sk8 M8 Coaching founder Sam Renwick has put his Olympic dream on hold to instead teach the future skaters of Gympie.

Renwick was preparing for the Australian national championships in Melbourne last weekend and if he qualified could have been shredding at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July.

Sk8 M8 Coaching has taken off in Gympie (from left) Zachariah Belford, Atlas St John, (back) Sam Renwick (coach), Amity Delisser, Alex Kellagher and Kai Walters.

“Since the skate coaching is kicking off so much I thought we have to stay and try and kick this coaching business off because there is a lot of interest,” he said.

“There is a lot of potential for the scene so I thought it was a better option to hang around and give skate coaching a go.

Sam Renwick. Photo: Troy Jegers

“When you look at it in the long run, it was only really, where I could have gone to the Olympics and if we stick at the skate coaching it is really going to help grow the scene. There would be some Olympians in Gympie that I have taught.”

Renwick has about 15 children he teaches in five-week blocks.

“We have five children each lesson and we are doing six lessons a week,” he said.

“After these five weeks we go on to the next term and we have 15 children signed up for that term already. “We never thought it would kick off like this but with the skate park here, it is about time we started something like this.”

Sam Renwick. Photo: Troy Jegers

It is not just at the skate park that Renwick is passing on his knowledge, he will be teaching at Buddina State School.

“We are going to start teaching in schools around the area and the first one is Buddina,” he said.

“There will be portable ramps set up on the basketball courts and teach the skills they need to do. We will start with two lessons a week and just fit everything in together.”

Sam Renwick. Photo: Troy Jegers

Renwick has been skating since he could walk and said the biggest thrill for him was seeing the children improve.

“It is good to give my passion onto these children,” he said.

Skate Australia National Park Championship - Sam Renwick

“I have always enjoyed seeing the children accomplish their passion and it is a really rewarding job.”

Renwick has classes available in beginner, intermediate and advanced for anyone aged three years to adult. For more information phone Flipside on 0488 710 095.