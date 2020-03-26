Coach Green’s take on being stood down

THERE is a saying Paul Green believes is paramount to remember at this time - "this too shall pass".

While rugby league's future continues to be shrouded in mystery amid the coronavirus crisis that has crippled sport across the globe, the Cowboys coach said now was the time to stand strong with this message.

Green's own tenure with the club at this point is up in the air following the NRL's suspension of the 2020 season.

But he said he would keep preparing himself and his players so that when the day comes they can take the field they will be ready.

"At some point we will be back playing footy. When that is I don't think anyone can answer that question at the moment, there has been a number of dates put forward by the NRL," Green said.

"For us as a club and as a coaching staff we're committed to making sure we're providing the resources to our players so that when that happens they are in the best possible shape to take up playing again and that's going to be our focus in the short term."

North Queensland Cowboys coach Paul Green was one of more than 50 staff who were stood down due to coronavirus grounding the NRL season. Picture: Evan Morgan

It was a terrible time for all of rugby league, the 2015 premiership winning coach said, following the standing down of more than 50 Cowboys staff members.

But he said, as was the case when teams disbanded for Christmas break, training programs would be provided and the onus put on the players to ready themselves for when the competition's postponement was lifted.

With the exception of one young player who has returned to New Zealand to be with his family, the squad have been advised to remain in Townsville until further clarity is given as to how best to move forward with the situation at hand.

The possibility that players will have to take pay cuts in order to keep the NRL alive seems to increase in likelihood as the pandemic continues, and one Green said would realistically occur.

What he can say with resolute confidence is that his charges will be ready to hit the ground running once they are given the all clear.

He said he would continue to keep in touch with the group throughout this trialling time, irrespective of what his position description now entailed.

"From a playing point of view I'm sure they're taking it pretty hard in their own way," Green said.

"But I've got to say I'm really proud of the resilience they've shown through this last couple of week period and I've got no reason to doubt that won't be the case going forward.

"I think given the situation everyone is in having regular contact with each other is only going to be healthy for people's mental state.

"How that looks I'm not sure because obviously face-to-face contact becomes a challenge, but these days there's plenty of ways to stay in contact and that will form an important part of their mental health and wellbeing."

Originally published as Coach Green's take on being stood down