Cr Stewart part of crew that contained TCB fire

Councillor Dan Stewart was one of several rural firefighters who battled for hours to contain a grass fire that raged in land near Tin Can Bay Rd at Wallu yesterday is now under control.

Up to eight rural fire crews took shifts to control the fire yesterday that was burning east, north east of Mt Marlin , a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

Backburning continued until 8pm, when the fire was largely contained except for some patches within the containment, she said.

Cr Dan Stewart was fighting the fire until 11pm last night but still managed to attend a Gympie council workshop this morning, councillor Brice Devereaux said this morning on his official Facebook page.

"(There is) so much more to Dan than I knew before sitting with him on Council because he quietly goes about his business without much fuss.

"Just stepped into a workshop not expecting to see him because he apparently arrived home at 11pm smelling like The Bunker but he's sitting across the room ready to go."

One fire crew remains on the scene today.

