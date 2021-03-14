Clydesdales attacked again: Pub goer ‘slaps’ horse on rear

Capricorn Carriages' Steve May offers horse and carriage rides each weekend in the Rockhampton CBD.

A group of ladies were enjoying a nice horse and carriage ride in Rockhampton's CBD when it was a rudely interrupted by a man slapping one of the Clydesdales on the rear.

Capricorn Carriages owner Steve May reported the incident police who attended shortly after.

As a result a 38-year-old Mooloolah was charged with one count each of commit public nuisance, animal cruelty and urinate in a public place.

It is believed the man was in town from the Sunshine Coast for roofing work.

The police report stated the man ran onto the road about 8.40pm on March 13 and slapped a horse's "buttocks" causing it to be startled.

Mr May confronted the man and the man mooned him in the street.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr May recalled the incident.

"We had 10 lovely ladies on the carriage for a hens night," he said.

"We were just around the corner coming past the beer garden at the Oxy, I could see him coming and I put the brakes on but he still got Finley.

"Finley lurched forward and gave everyone a bit of a scare."

He said Finley was quite shaken up and nervy for the rest of the night.

It's not the first time the Clydesdales have been subject of public nuisance by pub goers.

In 2018 the horses had a fire extinguisher fired at them near the Criterion Hotel, causing more than $1,000 in vet bills.

Giobi Sydney Geiger was ordered to pay more than $4000 in fines and restitution, and complete 120 hours of community service.

A fridge used for storing carrots for the horses at his Berserker yards was also stolen in 2019.

Steve May with Bailey, one of his Clydesdale horses.

"We are just trying to give something to the public," Mr May said.

"We are taking it in our stride … I am sick and tired of these people that try and spoil it, really its them spoiling it for everyone."

When the incident happened the guests at the beer garden of the Oxford Hotel were all disgusted and barraged the man, Mr May said.

The man also attempted to get enter the Criterion Hotel but was refused as Mr May had told the security guards about the incident.

"We always have the support from the general public in Rocky," he said.

The man will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 23.