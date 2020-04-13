Club set to go from strength to strength when new gym opens

AWESOME DUO: Coach Mark Evans with Erin Carter after she won an Australian title in November.

AWESOME DUO: Coach Mark Evans with Erin Carter after she won an Australian title in November.

BOXING: Impact Boxing head coach Mark Evans says six to eight of his fighters look like Commonwealth Games prospects and that number could grow after he opens a new gym.

Evans, who is also the state high performance coach and Boxing Australia's Queensland Region Futures coach, has a bevy of talented athletes at the club.

Erin Carter and Keana Welsh were poised for the world youth championships in Poland later this year, before it was cancelled because of coronavirus.

"They were pretty well guaranteed their positions (in the team) because there's nobody in the country who could beat them," he said.

Evans said they will be primed for the Australian championships in December, if it's held, and believed they are genuine hopes for the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham in 2022.

"That's the goal for six to eight of them."

"Hopefully, when all this (virus) settles down and we move into the new state-of-the-art facility, it will attract a few more (fighters) there as well, so it's exciting times ahead for us."

The Impact Boxing and Fitness Centre, to be unveiled in coming months, is set to be "one stop combat centre for the Sunshine Coast" according to Evans, with boxing, jiu-jitsu, Thai boxing, judo and yoga.

"Upstairs is going to be full strength and conditioning, with $140,000 worth of weights to go in there as well."

For the moment, Impact Boxing club members are unable to train at their current gym or in groups, due to the virus.

"They have a running program and they do basic drills," he said.

Members have borrowed equipment from the gym, if they don't already have it.

"So, if somebody needs a bag, I've told them to come and grab one."

"I've pretty much donated everything out of the gym back to the members for the time being while we're not allowed to use the gym, so everyone is pretty well equipped, with medicine balls, skipping ropes and bags.

"There's a couple of siblings that train there so I've made sure they've got gloves and pads, so they can still do partner work."

Evans, who is also the president of Boxing Queensland, said the club's more experienced fighters Ange Harries, Luke Martin and Kieran Whitehead have already turned their focus to Birmingham after just missing out on the Australian team for the Olympic qualifiers.

"One or two punches could have changed the outcome, so they're up there," he said.