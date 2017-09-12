31°
News

Club in shock after sudden passing of Gympie sporting legend

Brent Forsyth (with ball) in action for the Cats in 2015
Brent Forsyth (with ball) in action for the Cats in 2015 james loose
Tom Daunt
by

AUSTRALIAN RULES: The Gympie Cats Australian Rules Football Club is today mourning the lose of a club legend after the sudden and unexpected passing of 2016 coach Brent "Bluey” Forsyth.

Forsyth was coach of the Cats from 2015-2016.

He left the blue and white in 2017 to reconnect with Maroochydore, where he led them to the 2017 Sunshine Coast/Wide Bay Conference premiership a couple of weeks ago at Cats Oval.

Cats football club president Jason Bromilow said the club "was in shock.”

"As a player he was brilliant,” Bromilow said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"He was a fantastic coach, not just with football but in life.

"He was one of the good guys.”

The Cats held a small get together at their Six Mile headquarters late yesterday afternoon for players and club members to pay their respects to the former coach.

Bromilow said support services are available to current and former Cats members through the club.

CLICK HERE: To continue reading more on Brent Forsyth's legacy

If this story has brought up anything for you, it is important to know you are not alone.

You can contact LifeLine on 13 11 14.

Topics:  maroochydore afl

Gympie Times
Neighbours Aid coming to Gympie

Neighbours Aid coming to Gympie

FOLK who love a bargain, seasoned op shoppers and people who need good quality secondhand goods should all be getting excited about a new op shop.

Gympie businesses set to glitter

RECOGNISING THE BEST: Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Ben Riches (right) with last year's Trainees of the Year, Jarrod Clouston and Louise Lovell, from Heaven Leigh Cupcakes.

Unprecedented number of entries in Gympie Chamber awards

Meningococcal vaccination to save newborn lives

Newborns will soon be able to get the Meningococcal vaccination. Previously, parents had to wait until children were 12.

Newborns will be able to get a lifesaving meningococcal jab

Fearful of One Nation, Palaszczuk is now all about the jobs

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

She is trying to protect herself from the rise of One Nation.

Local Partners