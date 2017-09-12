Club in shock after sudden passing of Gympie sporting legend

Brent Forsyth (with ball) in action for the Cats in 2015

AUSTRALIAN RULES: The Gympie Cats Australian Rules Football Club is today mourning the lose of a club legend after the sudden and unexpected passing of 2016 coach Brent "Bluey” Forsyth.

Forsyth was coach of the Cats from 2015-2016.

He left the blue and white in 2017 to reconnect with Maroochydore, where he led them to the 2017 Sunshine Coast/Wide Bay Conference premiership a couple of weeks ago at Cats Oval.

Cats football club president Jason Bromilow said the club "was in shock.”

"As a player he was brilliant,” Bromilow said.

"He was a fantastic coach, not just with football but in life.

"He was one of the good guys.”

The Cats held a small get together at their Six Mile headquarters late yesterday afternoon for players and club members to pay their respects to the former coach.

Bromilow said support services are available to current and former Cats members through the club.

If this story has brought up anything for you, it is important to know you are not alone.

You can contact LifeLine on 13 11 14.