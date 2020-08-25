Club fined $7000 for dance party

A Brisbane club has been hit with two fines after holding a large dance party on Saturday night – complete with DJ – in violation of public health directives.

The Brisbane Portuguese Club has been hit with two fines after holding a large dance party on Saturday night - complete with DJ - in violation of public health directives.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has repeatedly warned pubs and clubs that dancing is banned because it increases the risk of spreading coronavirus. Licensed venues have been required for months to adhere to strict COVID-19 plans that include social distancing.

Queenslanders went into the weekend with new restrictions - including gatherings at homes limited to 10 people - as the State Government tried to clamp down on the most recent outbreak at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.

But footage emerged of a large dance party that allegedly took place at the Brisbane Portuguese Club in Pinkenba on Saturday night, with invites apparently circulated via WhatsApp.

The messages invited people to come to the club's "Latin Fiesta", which was capped at 200 people with an entry fee of $10.

Footage of the night appeared to show a crowded dancefloor with a live DJ.

Detectives from the Taskforce Sierra Linnet - the unit handling Queensland Police Service's coronavirus response - investigated reports of a "large gathering" before issuing fines.

Officers issued a $6772 penalty infringement notice on Tuesday to the club's president for failing to comply with the directions of the Chief Health Officer.

"Investigations also established the club did not have a liquor licence and a Liquor Infringement Notice amounting to $2669 was also issued," a statement released by police said.

"Business operators and patrons are reminded to adhere to public health directions, including social distancing measures, at all times to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in Queensland."

A Fortitude Valley kebab store was also fined after footage emerged of an impromptu dance party inside the premises.

Customers could be seen crowded into the store dancing and singing during the early hours of Sunday morning. The store also received a $6772 fine.

Originally published as Club fined $7000 for dance party