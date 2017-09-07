28°
Clowns, cats and charm: the circus is back in town

THRILLING ACTS: Lennon Bros Circus performers Alexey Ivannikov and (balancing) Andrey Charikov. Scott Kovacevic
scott kovacevic
by

DOES shooting a bow and arrow with your feet sound simple?

It is at the Lennon Bros Circus, which has rolled into the gold city.

They are back in Gympie for the first time in four years bringing an amazing array of acts ready to dazzle the crowds.

The foot archer is not the only act on offer, with this year's troupe also including Russian teeterboard, trapeze artists, balancing acts, flying superheroes, and everyone's favourite performer - the clown.

Manager Cheryl Lennon said she was thrilled to be in the gold city again.

Lennon Bros Circus Russian teeterboard members: (back) Matt Baker, Rushat Poleschuk, Andrey Charikov, Mohamed Jratlous, Konstantin Gorbunov, Alexey Ivannikov and (front) Cassie Milard and Ali Dabros. Scott Kovacevic

"The location, it's beautiful,” she said.

"This site is wonderful.

"We can be seen, there's some beautiful parklands there, the town itself.

"Everybody is very friendly and very welcoming.

"That's what we like.”

And when the artists are not getting ready to dazzle audiences, they have been out and about enjoying what's on offer in the region.

The Russian teeterboard artists hit Rainbow Beach for lunch today, and Mrs Lennon has also pinpointed her favourite part of the region.

"Inskip point, it's wonderful,” she said.

Managing the Lennon Bros Circus for the past 20 years (almost half of her 39-year career in the circus), the diversity of people, places and performers played a large part in her passion to continue in the business.

The audience reaction was also irresistible.

Lennon Bros Circus Russian teeterboard members: Konstantin Gorbunov, Cassie Milard, Ali Dabros, Andrey Charikov, Matt Baker, Rushat Poleschuk, Mohamed Jratlous and Alexey Ivannikov. Scott Kovacevic

"Nothing compares to a live show,” she said.

"It's a good two-and-a-half-hour show full of excitement. There's not much missing out of it.

"We try to please everybody, from three to 103.”

Aware of the controversy that often surrounds live animals, Mrs Lennon asked people to come and see for themselves before making any assumptions.

"We always say to people please come down and have a look for yourselves,” she said.

"We're more than welcome to answer any questions and show people around.”

Lennon Bros Circus is in town until Sunday.

Heading to the circus?

  • Where: Lighthorse Oval, Monklands
  • When: Today 7pm, Saturday 2pm and 6pm, Sunday 10am
  • Tickets: Children $25-$35 each, Adults $35-$45 each
  • Bookings: 0408536666

