Cloudy with a chance of...fingers crossed

FINGERS are going to have to be crossed extra hard if the region is to see any of the wet stuff this week, despite chronically cloudy conditions throwing some hope our way.

There'll be 54mm in it this week, if the sky delivers the Bureau of Meteorology's maximum prediction each day, but only 5mm if it falls to the minimum.

"The cloud is more mid-level cloud - it doesn't have much moisture in it," forecaster Richard Wardle said this morning of Gympie's grey forecast.

With a cloudy start today the best chance will be on Tuesday, when a high chance of showers with a gusty storm in the late morning and afternoon could potentially drop between 2 and 15mm of rain.

Conditions will be warmer than average in the lead up to tomorrow's possible storm, the BoM forecatser said.

Today (Monday) could reach a top of 32 degrees and tomorrow 33 - about four degrees warmer than Gympie's October norm.

From Wednesday until Sunday the heat will back off a bit with predicted top temperatures of 28-29 degrees preceding 23 degrees on Sunday.

Mr Wardle said cloudy conditions will continue with a medium chance of showers each day dictating the week from Wednesday.

He said the activity was typical with the onset of the storm season.