Cloud of mistrust over Rattler costs, reports, tenders

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

IN COMMENTS The Gympie Times, August 30, 2017, on "What the Rattler will deliver," the Mayor said: "And more than 50% of this is funded by the State Government".

I suspect we have exceeded that already Mr Curran and unless Ms Trad has promised more of the cash she has in her election war chest, the meme from The Castle comes to mind: "Tell him he's dreaming".

This project will continue to be a nightmare for ratepayers who are never likely to be privy to the total costs incurred as all costs including but not limited to legal fees, advertising and in kind plant, labour, materials and services supplied by council for the upgrade of the stations are ever likely to be fully itemised in council's financials under The Rattler Project.

If councillors have not been privy to all expenditure by council or all reports on the Rattler track and structures condition and advice and have demanded access to that information and have been denied they are to some extent safe from community backlash and possible sacking as happened over the Glasshouse Project in NSW where councillors were criticised for not demanding information about that project whilst our CEO was the general manager.

A cloud of mistrust hangs over this project and an investigation is needed to uncover all expenditure and reports.

This includes how tenders were conducted and the scope of work for track restoration to tender those works.

Council says this tenderer was never given any indication that they would win (The Gympie Times, August 5, 2017).

Ultimately they did not and good people were left high and dry, however, the training company, a government funded training provider, is alleged to have been paid by the State Government to provide the training for the jobs promised that were never a certainty.

The investigation should also include whether sound governance and probity principles were applied by council to this project.

Councillors have a duty of care to the local community and the wider public who may travel on this track and to ratepayers forced to donate via a levy from them to fund a council controlled "not for profit charity", to demand all information regarding this project.

Community confidence in councillors will only be achieved with meaningful community engagement, accountability and leadership is provided as the foremost duty to their constituents.

Ray Goldfinch,

Mothar Mountain

(Abridged)