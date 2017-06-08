Cloud and showers to keep Gympie's cold at bay

WINTER: Young Fynn Gilchrist rugs up during the cool morning in Gympie.

Gympie shivered this week with the coldest start to June since 2006.

Wednesday set a low of 2.9 degrees with Thursday dropping to 3.3 at sunrise.

The Bureau of Meteorology now predicts warm, wet weather with showers across Queensland, with minimums set to rise as the moisture arrives and rain falls until at least Thursday.

The average daily rain will be within 1-2 millimetres from Saturday through to Wednesday. The most will fall on Wednesday, June 14, with 5-10mm predicted, along with a low of 13 degrees and a high of 23. Temperatures will struggle to drop below 10 degrees because of cloud cover and moisture.

FORECAST: The prediction ahead of Gympie for the next seven days. Weatherzone.com.au

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jim Richardson said the presence of moisture is causing the minimum temperatures to be higher than usual.

"For the last few days its been quite dry which has made it cooler,” Mr Richardson said.

"The reason it's getting warmer is because of the increase in moisture in the upper atmosphere.

"Cloud cover, but also general moisture. Even if there's no cloud, just the presence of moisture can make it warmer.

"There's a low trough expected to form off the coast of NSW, towards Sunday and Monday. With that there will be shower activity wrapping around the southern side and pushing up towards the Gympie area.”

The warmer, wet weather may hang about until the low pressure system moves away next week.

"With that cloud cover around, temperatures probably won't drop off until it clears,” Mr Richardson said.