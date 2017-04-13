28°
CLOTHES OFF: Gympie rapper shows no boundaries in latest music vid

Rowan Schindler | 13th Apr 2017 7:37 PM

GYMPIE'S own hip-hop sensation, T-Dub, has released his latest music video, which is sure to earn criticism, entitled "Clothes off".

The Gold City artist, who appears more fond of silver than the precious metal his hometown is famous for, has become a YouTube star with his music videos, outrageous character and spicy lyrical content.

T-Dub, aka, Tony Woodrow, has also earned headlines for his outspoken efforts in curbing drug and gang violence.

His latest video intends to reveal a lot more than just his lyrical genius.

 

Local rapper, T-Dub is making a world wide stir on the internet with his push against drugs. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Gympie Times

Topics:  graphic content gympie music nudity rapper t-dub

