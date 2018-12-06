Menu
Students from the Emerald and Longreach Pastoral Colleges.
Closure of Qld ag colleges a shameful kick in the guts

Shelley Strachan
6th Dec 2018 12:52 PM
THE farmers hit hardest by the Woolooga fires are counting some welcome blessings after good rain and high temps have helped the recovery of 10,000 hectares of burnt grazing land.

READ MORE: Ag colleges should be homes for refugees

Good news for our region after the damage inflicted by the fires and some savage storm activity.

Bradley and Anne Marie Pike at their Woolooga property where they lost close to 700 acres (283ha) of grazing land to bushfire.
Further north, however, primary producers freshly devastated by the infernos of this month are blaming Queensland's tough tree clearing laws for feeding the fires, and demanding a commission of inquiry into why they were so bad.

Perhaps an inquiry is needed into the State Government's general attitude and treatment of the rural sector.

It's sure seems poor to me.

Another blow this week is the decision to close down the Emerald Agricultural College and Longreach Pastoral College.

Both colleges have helped shape countless young Gympie region men and women over the decades, giving them the skills and general knowledge to be successful men and women on the land.

Shutting the colleges down shows what small regard is held for our farmers and our regional and rural youth. It is shameful and short sighted.

Where does the Labor Party think food comes from? That aside, it's a $23 billion industry that supports 300,000 jobs but it no longer has a training college in Queensland. Shame on you Annastacia Palaszczuk.

