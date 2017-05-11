Closing the gap for our next generation of Gympie kids

THE Gympie Indigenous Playgroup visited the Early Years Family Hub last week for Wild Koala Day.

The children enjoyed koala stories and craft for First5Forever storytime with Rochelle Bull from Gympie Regional Libraries.

The playgroup, facilitated weekly at the Gympie South State School by Alicia Robinson, offers a culturally safe space for indigenous children aged 0-5 years to develop language and early literacy skills needed for a smooth transition into prep.

Ms Robinson said the playgroup has the support of community services with fortnightly visits from the Gympie Regional Library who run First5Forever story time and North Coast Aboriginal Corporation for Community Health who provide a midwife every week for pregnant and new mothers.

The group also visits the Early Years Hub once a month.

Ms Robinson said the playgroup's focus is school readiness for the child and the parent, also for the school being ready to build relationships to support the child's learning and having an understanding of the cultural needs of the child.

"It's a place for parents to be able to support each other, to make friends and have fun while supporting their children to be life long learners in a safe and comfortable environment,” Ms Robinson said.

"It's all about closing the gap and getting better outcomes for our children.”