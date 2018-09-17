CLOSING DOWN: Devastating blow for Gympie business

ROLLER skating memories are locked in the heart of any kid that grew up in Gympie in the 1980s, along with the feeling that they all ended too soon.

Now the next generation of Gympie kids are sadly going to share the same fate.

On Sunday, recently developed business Gympie SkateZone announced it's closure, following months of trying to find a buyer to keep the business alive.

Skatezone, Darren Nyberg (New Owner/Manager), Allan James (Previous Manager Skateland)

Darren and Lena Nyberg, who built the business from scratch two years ago, have been forced to close due to family illness.

"It was a really, really tough decision,” Mrs Nyberg said in May when they made the decision to sell.

"Darren and I created this for the community - we put our heart and soul into it.”

SkateZone played a critical role last year in putting Gympie on the map, when all eyes turned to the region dubbed Australia's "80s revival town”.

Gympie was featured on The Today Show on Tuesday morning as 'Australia's 80s revival town'.

Featured on news.com.au national television's The Today Show alongside one of the few-remaining dine in Pizza Huts and a last-man-standing video store (that has also since closed) the newly-opened SkateZone was in the spotlight for keeping good-old fashioned 80s fun intact in Gympie.

A rare sight that drew the nations' attention.

But the rink not only restored old-fashioned fun, it played host to international roller hockey tournaments since its opening.

Skatezone, Malikai Bateup

As an Australian roller-hockey representative, Mr Nyberg was passionate about driving the sport in Gympie and secured the Trans Tasman Roller Hockey Test between Australian and New Zealand at the rink earlier this year.

The last skate in Dennis Little Dr will be next month, when the business puts on one last blast-from-the-past on October 27 with a huge Halloween party.

SkateZone will remain open with its usual hours until then, with the exception of Sundays.

"If you love skating, please come to a session and show us your support,” Mr Nyberg appealed on their Facebook page.