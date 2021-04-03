Close sisters share bed with husband

A pair of sisters have revealed they are so close they share a bed with one of their husbands and even swap underwear.

Brooke and Baylee may not be twins, but they are as good as, spending almost every waking moment together.

The sisters even share the same first name, Candace, as they are actually called Candace-Brooke and Candace-Baylee, and Brooke's daughter is named Candace-Ace.

Aside from their names the duo, who star in the new TLC show Extreme Sisters, share everything, from clothes right down to their razors.

Baylee and Brooke do everything together. Credit: TLC

The pair grew up sharing a bed, and they still do so now. Credit: TLC

Baylee will happily crawl into bed with Brooke and her husband. Credit: TLC

Speaking in the trailer, Brooke says: "We share razors, sometimes a toothbrush, underwear - but who doesn't? What sister doesn't share underwear?

"(Growing up) we shared the same room, we were always together and we always slept in the same bed."

"We're still doing that," Baylee adds.

In fact, Baylee will regularly crawl into bed with Brooke and her husband, much to his horror.

In the trailer Brooke's husband admits that Baylee's "welcome has been overstayed".

"I don't want to have to choose between my husband and my little sister," Brooke sobs.

The sisters will swap underwear and even use the same toothbrush. Credit: TLC

Brooke is faced with a dilemma when her husband tells her Baylee has outstayed her welcome. Credit: TLC

The pair even have the same first name as they are actually called Candace-Brooke and Candace-Baylee. Credit: TLC

Speaking ahead of the show's release Howard Lee, president of TLC, said: "Having a close knit family is something most people aspire to and at TLC, we love to explore relationships of all kinds.

"In Extreme Sisters, we will introduce sets of inseparable sisters whose bonds are raw, honest, and perhaps a little unconventional.

"Their sibling kinship brings the meaning of sisterhood to a whole other level."

Extreme Sisters premieres Sunday, April 25 on TLC, available via Foxtel.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

Originally published as Close sisters share bed with husband