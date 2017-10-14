Close shave as Gympie's bearded kings crowned

BEARDED BRIGADE: The finalists of the Nash Beard Competition. Gympie Gold Rush Festival, October 14 2017

BEARDED BRIGADE: The finalists of the Nash Beard Competition. Gympie Gold Rush Festival, October 14 2017 Rowan Schindler

GYMPIE'S best bearded men turned out in Mary St on Saturday for the Nash Big Beard Bonanza competition.

The competition, run by The Gympie Times and the Gympie Regional Council, is part of the celebrations for Gympie's 150th anniversary and Gold Rush Festival, which attracted hundreds of locals.

Two competitions sections were held to separate the beards - manicured and manscaped, and wild and bushy.

The field attracted a large array of beards of all shapes and colours, from grey and dark, to long and wide.

In the end only the best won out.

MANSCAPED: Callum Angeles, winner of the "manscaped" beard competition. Gympie Gold Rush Festival, October 14 2017 Rowan Schindler

Callum Angeles won in the manscaped section, pipping his opposition by a razors edge.

Mr Angeles gave some pointers on how men can take care of their facial fluff.

"I shave at least three times a week and moisturise,” he said.

Mr Angeles said his secret is to admit humility in the face of masculine stereotypes.

"I use female razors,” he said.

"They are single bladed, so they are thinner and your can be more precise.

"I also use dove soup to wash it, which makes it softer.”

In the wild and bushy category, alleged to have been James Nash's facial fur of choice, Nils Femiano beat a very competitive field.

WILD AND BUSHY: Nils Femiano, winner of the "wild and bush" beard competition. Gympie Gold Rush Festival, October 14 2017 Rowan Schindler

Mr Femiano's wife entered him into the competition without his knowledge, such was his epic beard that he easily beat the opposition without knowing he was in the running until late on.

"I didn't have a decision to make,” Mr Femiano joked.

Mr Femiano said he wasn't sure how long he had gone since his last shave, but his beard measured at least 30cms long.

"I'm not sure how long it's been, but it could be more than a year,” he said.

Mr Femiano, an American who has lived in Australia for more than 17 years, gave some divine advice on how one could grow a winning beard.

"I was it, I shampoo my hair and my beard and it works really well.

"I took a vow to god to not cut my hair and facial hair.

"While I was up there (on stage) I told god it wouldn't matter to me if I won.”

Mr Angeles and Mr Femiano both won a four-burner barbecue and beard grooming kit.

Armed with their new kit, they are a force to be reckoned with in defending their crowns next year.